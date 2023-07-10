Exempt small suppliers making inter-state supplies on e-commerce platforms from GST registration: GTRI

Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said small suppliers on e-commerce platforms should be permitted to undertake inter-state supplies without GST registration if their turnover does not exceed the threshold.

The GST Council has exempted small businesses making intra-state supplies through e-commerce platforms from taking GST registration if their turnover is below Rs 40 lakh in case of goods and Rs 20 lakh in case of services. The rule will kick in from October 1.

Ahead of the 50th GST Council meeting on Tuesday, GTRI has recommended that similar registration rules should be applicable for inter-state supplies done by micro and small businesses through e-commerce platforms.

Giving example, GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said that a small village artisan with less than Rs 10,000 annual turnover selling metal-ware craft through her website must enrol for GST pay tax and file regular returns despite low turnover. However, if the artisan restricts business within a particular state, she/he does not need to pay GST. ''India is poised for big jump in e-Commerce exports in next few years. Enabling easier interstate sales will be the first step in that direction... The GST provision should be the same for within and across states' supplies,'' Srivastava said.

GTRI has also suggested doing away with the requirement of state-wise Goods and Services Tax (GST) registrations. Today, if a firm has a presence in 10 states, it must obtain 10 GSTINs and maintain a separate account for each. ''Since all supplies are captured online by GSTN, the GSTN can extract precise state-wise records from the PIN Code of the place of supply without seeking information from the firms,'' Srivastava said.

GTRI also recommended allowing inter-state use of State GST (SGST) credit. Currently, if a firm has a surplus SGST credit in one state, it cannot be used to pay SGST in another state or to pay Central GST (CGST) dues.

''Restricting utilisation results in capital blockage... Allowing interstate use of SGST credit will not dilute the tax due to a state,'' Srivastava said.

These changes would provide greater flexibility and efficiency for businesses operating in multiple states, encouraging inter-state trade and investment and promoting economic growth, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)