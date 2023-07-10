Fire breaks out in Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery - YJC
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:14 IST
A Fire broke out at the Bandar Abbas oil refinery located in the south of Iran, the student-led Young Journalists Club news agency reported on Monday.
The agency posted a video showing smoke rising from the location, without giving further details as to the reason of the fire or its impact.
