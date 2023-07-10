Left Menu

Refinery fire breaks out in Iran's Bandar Abbas -state media

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:33 IST
Refinery fire breaks out in Iran's Bandar Abbas -state media

Three petroleum product reservoirs belonging to the Aftab Oil Refining company have caught fire in an industrial zone in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas, state media reported on Monday.

"According to statements by local sources, efforts have been started to extinguish the fire, but there is a possibility of fire spreading and nearby reservoirs exploding," the official IRNA news agency said. Footage of a large black smoke coming out of an industrial compound was shared by IRNA.

The agency added there were no details yet on casualties.

