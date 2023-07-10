Left Menu

India's power consumption grows by 4.4 pc to 139.23 billion units in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:41 IST
Power consumption grew by 4.4 per cent to 139.23 billion units in June this year compared to last year.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 133.26 billion units (BU), higher than 114.48 BU in June 2021, according to government data.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 223.23 GW in June 2023. The peak power supply stood at 211.72 GW in June 2022 and 191.24 GW in June 2021.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer season. But the demand did not reach the projected level in April-May this year due to unseasonal rains.

Power consumption was affected in March, April and May this year due to widespread rains in the country.

Experts said that unseasonal rains in March, April and May affected the power consumption in the country. However, they stated that the power consumption growth was not that bad in June this year.

Rains reduced the demand for electricity as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to the previous year, according to experts.

Further, experts had expressed hope that power consumption and demand would grow from June onwards, due to further improvement in economic activities as well as a rise in temperature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

