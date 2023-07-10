Left Menu

Sindisiwe Chikunga to open 41st Southern African Transport Conference

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:54 IST
Sindisiwe Chikunga to open 41st Southern African Transport Conference
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is expected to officially open the 41st annual Southern African Transport Conference (SATC 2023), which is currently underway in Pretoria.

Taking place under the theme, 'Rethinking transportation: planning and building resilient systems to meet global externalities', this event is supported by the Department of Transport and the International Road Federation.

Delegates are expected to attend the in-person event, with a limited hybrid component from 10 July until 13 July 2023 at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention Centre (ICC).

The conference will engage all stakeholders involved in the transport sector on how to provide optimum, effective and efficient transportation solutions to improve service delivery to better respond as a sector to the needs of all users of the region's transport systems.

The conference provides a platform for national and international dialogues on transport as an enabler of socio-economic development.

“It also serves as a forum for discussion and information exchange on the implementation of transport policy, strategy and technology applications for all aspects and modes of transportation.

"Better cooperation between and engagement of all public and private sector stakeholders will be one of the key issues that will be debated and for which solutions will be sought and action plans formulated,” the SATC said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023