Sindisiwe Chikunga to open 41st Southern African Transport Conference

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga is expected to officially open the 41st annual Southern African Transport Conference (SATC 2023), which is currently underway in Pretoria.

Taking place under the theme, 'Rethinking transportation: planning and building resilient systems to meet global externalities', this event is supported by the Department of Transport and the International Road Federation.

Delegates are expected to attend the in-person event, with a limited hybrid component from 10 July until 13 July 2023 at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention Centre (ICC).

The conference will engage all stakeholders involved in the transport sector on how to provide optimum, effective and efficient transportation solutions to improve service delivery to better respond as a sector to the needs of all users of the region's transport systems.

The conference provides a platform for national and international dialogues on transport as an enabler of socio-economic development.

“It also serves as a forum for discussion and information exchange on the implementation of transport policy, strategy and technology applications for all aspects and modes of transportation.

"Better cooperation between and engagement of all public and private sector stakeholders will be one of the key issues that will be debated and for which solutions will be sought and action plans formulated,” the SATC said.

