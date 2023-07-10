Left Menu

Rouble rebounds after slump to 15-month low on aborted mutiny

Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. By 1313 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 90.51, having hit 93.85 last week, its weakest point since March 28, 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:01 IST


The Russian rouble rebounded on Monday, moving away from a more than 15-month low hit last week after a slump triggered by an aborted armed mutiny and heading back towards the government's preferred range.

By 1313 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 90.51, having hit 93.85 last week, its weakest point since March 28, 2022. It gained 1.1% to trade at 99.21 versus the euro and firmed 1.3% against the yuan to 12.49 .

Seeking to project an aura of calm, Russian authorities have blamed the rouble's slump -- it fell around 10% from its June 23 close to its trough on July 6 -- on falling export revenues and recovering imports, but analysts acknowledge the impact of domestic political concerns and increased net capital outflows. "The Kremlin unambiguously does not see a threat to the country's financial stability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. "On the contrary, the situation is better than could have been predicted."

Risks to the banking system are low, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest. "Banks' open currency positions (the difference between foreign assets and liabilities) remain positive due to frozen assets, and the rouble's weakening allows banks to record additional profits," Polevoy said.

The rouble is down more than 20% this year and still trading outside the 80-90 range that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said last month was preferable. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $77.92 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.6% to 991.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 2,848.2 points, its strongest point since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Shares in gold producer Polyus settled around 3% higher on the day after the company announced plans for a $6.3-billion share buyback that could boost its financial flexibility for future M&A deals.

