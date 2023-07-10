US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St starts new week lower ahead of inflation data
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key inflation report, while weak data out of China fanned worries of a looming economic slowdown.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.20 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,705.68. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.72 points, or 0.11%, at 4,394.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.34 points, or 0.11%, to 13,645.37 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
