US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St starts new week lower ahead of inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key inflation report, while weak data out of China fanned worries of a looming economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.20 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,705.68. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.72 points, or 0.11%, at 4,394.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.34 points, or 0.11%, to 13,645.37 at the opening bell.

