Net direct tax mop-up grows 16 pc to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal
- Country:
- India
Net direct tax kitty swelled 16 per cent to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal, a reflection of economic activity gaining traction.
The Income Tax department in a statement said the collection has touched 26.05 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for full 2023-24 fiscal of Rs 18.23 lakh crore.
''Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 4.75 lakh crore which is 15.87 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.
Refunds amounting to Rs 42,000 crore have been issued during April 1- July 9, 2023, which are 2.55 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.
On a gross basis, collection from direct taxes, which includes income and corporate taxes, grew 14.65 per cent to Rs 5.17 lakh crore.
The 2023-24 budget has pegged direct tax collection at a little over Rs 18.23 lakh crore, a 9.75 per cent higher than Rs 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Average health insurance claims in India Rs 42,000; 15 pc exceed Rs 1 lakh: Report
Maha: Case against 2 persons for cheating company of Rs 42.6 lakh on pretext of getting MPCB's 'consent'
Mumbai: Police trace and recover bag with Rs 42 lakh cash after businessman forgot it in taxi
ED arrests ex-Chairman of Seva Vikas Co-op Bank in Rs 429 crore fraud case