France's Le Maire: government totally supports aerospace industry
Reuters | Toulouse | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:25 IST
The French govement fully supports the aerospace industry, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at an Airbus event in Touluse, southwestern France.
"We are with the aerospace industry and support it totally," Bruno Le Maire told an audience of Airbus workers.
