Left Menu

CM Stalin urges Centre to increase quantity, target for copra procurement for TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:27 IST
CM Stalin urges Centre to increase quantity, target for copra procurement for TN
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the ceiling on the quantity of copra procurement to 40 per cent from the existing 25 per cent for the current season till September 2023 and enhancement of the procurement target to 90,000 MT from 56,000 MT to help stabilise the market price for the benefit of coconut growers.

Tamil Nadu stands third in area and productivity and second in production of coconut at the national level, with an area of 4.46 lakh hectares and production of 53,518 lakh nuts and a productivity of 11,692 nuts per hectare, he said. ''As there are still huge stocks of copra available with farmers and the market prices continue to rule low, several representations are received from the farmers across the state to increase the quantity of procurement under Price Support Scheme (PSS) through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED),'' Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister. The market price of coconut declined from about Rs 2,500 per quintal to Rs 1,500 per quintal in 2022 and the market price of copra slumped to Rs 8,100 per quintal from nearly Rs 11,500 per quintal, resulting in a spike in the procurement of copra under the PSS in 2022 and the current fiscal.

Within three months this year, 47,513 MT of copra was procured against the target of 56,000 MT and still three months of procurement season ie July to September 2023 still remained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023