CM Stalin urges Centre to increase quantity, target for copra procurement for TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the ceiling on the quantity of copra procurement to 40 per cent from the existing 25 per cent for the current season till September 2023 and enhancement of the procurement target to 90,000 MT from 56,000 MT to help stabilise the market price for the benefit of coconut growers.

Tamil Nadu stands third in area and productivity and second in production of coconut at the national level, with an area of 4.46 lakh hectares and production of 53,518 lakh nuts and a productivity of 11,692 nuts per hectare, he said. ''As there are still huge stocks of copra available with farmers and the market prices continue to rule low, several representations are received from the farmers across the state to increase the quantity of procurement under Price Support Scheme (PSS) through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED),'' Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister. The market price of coconut declined from about Rs 2,500 per quintal to Rs 1,500 per quintal in 2022 and the market price of copra slumped to Rs 8,100 per quintal from nearly Rs 11,500 per quintal, resulting in a spike in the procurement of copra under the PSS in 2022 and the current fiscal.

Within three months this year, 47,513 MT of copra was procured against the target of 56,000 MT and still three months of procurement season ie July to September 2023 still remained.

