BRIEF-U.S. Issues General License For Pdvsa LNG Exports To Venezuela -Treasury Department Website
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:41 IST
Petroleos de Venezuela SA:
* U.S. ISSUES GENERAL LICENSE FOR PDVSA LNG EXPORTS TO VENEZUELA -TREASURY DEPARTMENT WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
