MP: As polls near, CM Chouhan reaches out to women voters with Ladli Behna Sena

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday administered a pledge to members of the newly-formed Ladli Behna Sena (LBS) which he said would realise the dream of women empowerment in the state.

Chouhan's latest outreach to women voters comes a few months ahead of the state Assembly elections. As per data, women voters outnumber their male counterparts in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly segments.

The chief minister said the LBS has been formed to propagate the government schemes meant for women so that they can reap benefits and become socially and economically self-reliant.

“The LBS will help in achieving the dream of empowering women in the state,'' Chouhan told the first conference of LBS at Mohankheda area, about 50 km from the Dhar district headquarters. Notably, the number of women voters in Madhya Pradesh has gone up by 2.79% 2,60,23,733 and the 18 seats in which they outnumber their male counterparts fall in tribal-dominated Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.

Of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women, according to state government officials.

On the occasion, Chouhan administered the oath to members of the newly-formed Sena to work for the uplift, welfare and empowerment of women. The women took a pledge to work for de-addiction, power conservation, cleanliness, protecting the girl child, saving water, and the overall welfare of women.

Later talking to reporters, Chouhan said the Ladli Behna Sena has been launched and the first conference of the members was held.

''I am hopeful that LBS will add a new chapter in women empowerment in Madhya Pradesh,'' he added.

According to an official, active anganwadi (rural childcare centre) workers have been made co-ordinators of LBS.

The government has motivated women, especially in rural areas, to form groups, the official added.

Chouhan announced to set up LBS on March 6 in Bhopal when he launched the Ladli Behna Yojana to provide Rs 1,000 monthly aid to women.

He had said LBS members would check middlemen who take a commission from women to help them avail of the benefit of welfare schemes.

Interestingly, the opposition Congress is also trying to woo women voters and had promised to give financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month if it comes to power in the year-end Assembly polls.

