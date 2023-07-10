NDA floor leaders to meet on July 19, ahead of monsoon session of Parliament

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, the NDA floor leaders are to meet in Parliament Library Building on July 19, to discuss important issues and Parliamentary Business. The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and is slated to continue till August 11.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July until 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier. He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on various issues. (ANI)

