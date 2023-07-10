Left Menu

NIA Court convicts four Indian Mujahideen operatives under UAPA

The Court convicted them for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the country by conducting terrorist attacks across the country.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court of Delhi on Monday convicted four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives namely Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Court convicted them for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the country by conducting terrorist attacks across the country. Special Judge Shailender Malik convicted the IM operatives under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012 under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government of India) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the IPC and under sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of the UAPA. Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed the court that Mohammad Danish Ansari, a key operative of Indian Mujahideen (IM). Danish Ansari, also said to be a close aide of Yasin Bhatkal, one of the founders of Indian Mujahideen (IM), was arrested at Darbhanga by NIA in 2013.

According to the NIA Chargesheet, terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen(IM) with some functionaries of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) are undertaking large scale recruitment or induction of new members, for carrying out terrorist acts in various parts of the country with the active aid and support from their Pakistan based associates and with their sleeper cells within the country to commit terrorist act by causing Bomb Blasts at important and prominent places in India especially in Delhi. NIA further stated in the Chargesheet that, source information revealed that Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives and its frontal organizations are receiving regular funding from abroad to finance their terror activities.

During the investigation, the role of another IM operatives, namely Md. Danish Ansari, Abdul Waheb, Saleem, Abdullah, Mohd Aftab Alam, Farooq, Shaikhchilli, Hafij Ji, Imran Khan, Zakaria, Saleem, Fazal, Tabrez, Raj, Patel and Obaid Ur Rehman and one other transpired. They were involved in the larger conspiracy of the IM to wage war against the Indian government. (ANI)

