Two persons shot dead in Delhi's Subhash Park area, probe on

Two persons were shot dead in Subhash Park area of north-east Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 09:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were shot dead in Subhash Park area of north-east Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said. Both were shot dead within a distance of 300 metres and were known to each other, the police informed further.

Further, according to the police, they received word of the incident at 2:30 am on Tuesday, following which a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police said they were scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

