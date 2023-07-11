Left Menu

Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh Governor on "suppression of tribals" in state

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Mangubhai C. Patel on Monday as part of the Congress delegation to inform him about the state of Dalits and alleged suppression of tribals in the state.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 09:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 09:07 IST
Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh Governor on "suppression of tribals" in state
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath meets MP Governor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Mangubhai C. Patel on Monday as part of the Congress delegation to inform him about the state of Dalits and alleged suppression of tribals in the state. Following the meeting Nath said the Sidhi urination incident has tarnished the image of the state across the country.

"We met the Governor and informed him about this incident (wherin a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on a tribal man in a video), which has tarnished the image of Madhya Pradesh across the country," the senior Congress leader said. Nath further alleged that Madhya Pradesh ranks number one in atrocities against adivasis and everday, a new case of intimidation, suppression, and torture against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes comes to light.

"Madhya Pradesh is number one in atrocities against adivasis. Our Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes are not safe. Everyday cases of intimidation, suppression, and torture comes to light. These do not get published in big newspapers. This is the truth of Madhya Pradesh." Earlier, last week, a video went viral on social media in which a man identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man. Following the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including imposing NSA against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023