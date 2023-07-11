Assam Dy Speaker Numal Momin oversees projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water facilities in Karbi Anglong

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and MLA of Bokajan Constituency Numal Momin inspected various projects of Jal Jeevan Mission and drinking water facilities under his constituency in Karbi Anglong district. Numal Momin said that many villagers of his constituency have access to pure drinking water and within 6 months this will be accessible to more than 30 per cent of people in his constituency.

"Today I inspected various Jal Jeevan Mission schemes with the Public Health Engineering Department officials of the Bokajan Assembly constituency. Works are going on a war footing, and many people are now getting pure drinking water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is to provide pure drinking water to poor people free of cost. Many schemes are started functioning and many new schemes have also been sanctioned. In the next six months, more than 30 per cent of people in my constituency will get pure drinking water. In the coming days, more people will get drinking water. I am very much thankful to the Prime Minister for this special scheme to give drinking water to the people. So many flagship schemes have started for the poor people under the leadership of PM Modi," Numal Momin said. He further said that PM Modi is God for the poor people of the country.

"It is a great initiative by PM Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's dream - 'Har Ghar Naal Se Jal', will benefit people and enjoy a disease-free life," Numal Momin said. Now most of the villagers of remote areas in Assam's Karbi Anglong district have access to drinking water.

Earlier, the remote villagers of the Bokajan assembly constituency in the hill district were forced to drink water from rivers, waterfalls or streams. Now these villagers are getting pure drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. According to a statement, a total of 359 JJM schemes with a cost of Rs 246 crore have been sanctioned in the Bokajan assembly constituency.

There are 43,046 households in the constituency and more than 10,000 households have started receiving pure drinking water under JJM schemes, the statement added. (ANI)

