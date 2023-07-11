Orange alert for Uttarakhand: CM Dhami says state "on full alert mode"

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI):Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state administration is on full alert mode in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rainfall alert in the region. Talking about the precautionary arrangement made in the state, CM Dhami said, "Every year during monsoon time here, we have to face natural calamities. There are landslides due to excessive precipitation, and the water level of the rivers increases. We are in full alert mode. All the officials of the district administration and those in our disaster management are doing their work. All of them have been asked to stay in alert mode to face any situation. Our other organizations are also working on this. NDRF, Army, and our PWD department are all ready to face any situation and we are constantly in touch with the people to help them in any situation."

The chief minister further said that the administration has requested all Chardham Yatra pilgrims to be on alert and initiate their Yatra only after taking note of the weather. "We have requested all Chardham Yatra pilgrims to be alert and initiate their Yatra only after taking note of the weather. Kanwar Yatra is also underway and the same instruction applies for that as well because it is raining at many places in Haridwar also", he said.

CM Dhami further said that arrangements are done to ensure there is no shortage of medicines or food during any extreme situation. "I have also instructed all the District Magistrates who have been very active in their districts and all the district officers to be vigilant and to keep a close watch on the situation. They have been directed to maintain communication. Also, there should be no shortage of any kind of medicine. There should be no shortage of food and the rivers and drains should be monitored from time to time. It is raining at several locations and the Administration is monitoring it...", he added.

In the midst of the ongoing heavy rains across the state, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also took stock of the current situation across the state by conducting a surprise inspection at the Disaster Control Room located in the Secretariat, Dehradun. Notably, the Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert for most Uttarakhand state districts for today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation due to excessive rainfall in the state. The Prime Minister inquired about the loss of life and property, the condition of roads including the Char Dham Yatra, the condition of agriculture, farmers and crops and the conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

The Chief Minister gave detailed information about the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra along with the loss of public money and blocked roads at various places due to heavy rains. The Chief Minister also informed about the condition of farmers and crops.

The Chief Minister said that the government, SDRF, police and administration are working in full alert mode. JCB machines have been deployed at various places so that the blocked roads can be opened immediately. Continuous monitoring is being done from the highest level. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full cooperation from the Centre. (ANI)

