Andhra: 7 killed after bus carrying wedding party falls into Sagar Canal in Prakasam district

Seven people including a seven year -old child were killed and more than 15 people were injured after the bus in which they were travelling in fell into a water canal near Darsi in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around midnight when the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Bus transporting over 40 passengers fell into the Sagar Canal.

The bus was on its way from to Kakinada. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

After receving the information, the police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Darsi Sub Inspector Ramakrishna confirmed the deaths of seven people in the bus accident. "More than 15 were severely injured and they are undergoing treatment at Darsi and Ongole hospitals . Let us hope there are no more casaulities," the official said.

"The cause of incident is yet to be ascertained and rescue operations are underway,' he added. During the initial probe, police said it learned that the passengers had hired the bus to attend a marriage function in Kakinada city in the state.

More details are awaited (ANI)

