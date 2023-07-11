UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles loss of lives in Ghaziabad road accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday offered his condolences to the families of those who died in a collision between a school bus and a car on the Delhi Meerut Expressway. "The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CMO's office.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added. At least six people died in a collision between a school bus and a car on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. "A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction," Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.

The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated. "The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)