Left Menu

One killed, several injured in bus-lorry collision in Kerala's Kannur

One bus passenger died near Edakkad in Kannur district after a bus collided with a mini lorry. Many passengers were injured in the accident.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 10:24 IST
One killed, several injured in bus-lorry collision in Kerala's Kannur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One bus passenger died near Edakkad in Kannur district after a bus collided with a mini lorry, informed the police. Several passengers were injured in the accident.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals. The Edakkad police said, "The accident occurred at midnight. The bus of Kallada travels was travelling from Mangalore to Pathanamthitta. The injured were admitted to different hospitals."

They further said that they concentrated on taking people to the hospital and ensuring treatment first. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023