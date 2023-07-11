One killed, several injured in bus-lorry collision in Kerala's Kannur

One bus passenger died near Edakkad in Kannur district after a bus collided with a mini lorry, informed the police. Several passengers were injured in the accident.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals. The Edakkad police said, "The accident occurred at midnight. The bus of Kallada travels was travelling from Mangalore to Pathanamthitta. The injured were admitted to different hospitals."

They further said that they concentrated on taking people to the hospital and ensuring treatment first. (ANI)

