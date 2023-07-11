Left Menu

Punjab: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's health deteriorates, rushed to hospital

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been accused of the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was rushed to the hospital late at night after his health deteriorated, said the police on Tuesday.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been accused of the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was rushed to the hospital late at night after his health deteriorated, said the police on Tuesday. According to the police, Bishnoi was rushed to Faridkot Medical Hospital from Bathinda Central Jail on Monday night after his health deteriorated.

As per the police inputs, Bishnoi's fever was not reducing for the last few days, resulting in his deteriorating health condition. Meanwhile, three dreaded sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate were arrested on Saturday, said the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The accused were identified as Udit Shah (31), Anish Kumar (42), and Mohit Gupta (27). Two single-shot pistols along with four cartridges were recovered from their possession, said the Special Cell.

Further, the police stated that the accused were wanted in an extortion case under the Kotwali Police Station (located in the Chandni Chowk area). They allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakhs from a merchant in Old Delhi. "All the arrested accused are habitual offenders and are history sheeters", said the Special cell.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, in 2022. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is also accused of planning the murder of singer Moose Wala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

