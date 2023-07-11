Left Menu

Hong Kong plans widespread ban of Japanese sea products

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday said the city will ban seafood products from a large number of Japanese prefectures if Tokyo goes ahead with a plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:13 IST
Hong Kong plans widespread ban of Japanese sea products
John Lee Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday said the city will ban seafood products from a large number of Japanese prefectures if Tokyo goes ahead with a plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean. Hong Kong is Japan's second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports. Mainland China is its biggest.

Japan's plan, approved by U.N. nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has faced opposition at home and abroad over concerns for food safety. Tokyo says the releases will be safe and meet global standards. Hong Kong's current ban on shipments from one prefecture would "definitely" be expanded, said Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, at a media briefing.

"If the exercise really starts, we'll be banning a large number of prefectures' sea products." China said last week it would tighten its scrutiny on food from Japan and maintain curbs on some Japanese imports. South Korea said a ban on food and seafood imports from the Fukushima region would remain in place.

Lee said he had asked Hong Kong's secretary for the environment and ecology to form a multi-department team to design the city's action plan. The government would take "decisive action" and announce details of the plan to the public as soon as possible, Lee said. "The catering industry will be affected, but I am sure that they will understand that we're forced to make a decision because of this unprecedented exercise."

In 2022, Japan exported 75.5 billion yen ($536 million) in fishery products to Hong Kong, according to Japanese government statistics. ($1 = 140.8500 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023