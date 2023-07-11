"We hope Supreme Court decision comes soon": Omar Abdullah on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday hoped for early decision from Supreme Court on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is a good news. It is better late than never. We have been waiting for this hearing to begin since 2019 when Article 370 was unilaterally abrogated. We think our stand on the issue is a right one. Our case is strong," Omar Abdullah told ANI in Srinagar.

"Lot of things are attached with this hearing...There is petition of Jammu and Kashmir's Panthers Party with respect to holding of elections in the UT...We expect justice," he added. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister hoped that hearing on the petitions will end soon.

"We hope that the hearing ends soon and Supreme Court's decision comes before us soon," he told reporters. National Conference MP Masood Hussaini, MP, said they have a strong case and hoped for an early decision on the issue.

Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench has said that hearing of a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation from of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will start from August 2. The Central government on Monday defended its decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, the entire region has witnessed an "unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity," the Centre said. (ANI)

