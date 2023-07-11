Left Menu

Russian rouble inches up against dollar, slips vs yuan

Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 90.0.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:52 IST
Russian rouble inches up against dollar, slips vs yuan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday, moving further away from a more than 15-month low hit last week after a slump triggered by an aborted armed mutiny. Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 90.0. It hit 93.85 on July 6, its weakest point since March 28, 2022. The rouble had gained 0.2% to trade at 99.2 versus the euro . It had shed 0.06% against the yuan to 12.491 .

Seeking to project an aura of calm, Russian authorities have blamed the rouble's slump -- it fell around 10% from its June 23 close to its trough on July 6 -- on falling export revenues and recovering imports, but analysts acknowledge the impact of domestic political concerns and increased net capital outflows. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $78.04 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.0% at 1,003 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 2,864 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023