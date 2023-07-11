European shares gain on hopes of end to Fed rate hikes, China stimulus
European shares rose on Tuesday as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve was closing in on the end of its interest rate hiking cycle, while China's policy measures to prop up its battered real estate sector also boosted sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% by 0707 GMT, with miners and industrial stocks, which are among the sectors that have exposure to China, being the biggest boosts to the index.
European shares rose on Tuesday as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve was closing in on the end of its interest rate hiking cycle, while China's policy measures to prop up its battered real estate sector also boosted sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% by 0707 GMT, with miners and industrial stocks, which are among the sectors that have exposure to China, being the biggest boosts to the index. On Monday, China extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector.
Markets also digested comments from several Fed officials signalling the U.S. central bank was nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle. Daimler Truck rose 1.1% after the German automaker raised its profit and revenue guidance on easing of supply chain constraints.
Shares of Nordic Semiconductor opened 5.6% lower after the chipmaker reported second-quarter results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Nordic Semiconductor
- European
- pan-European
- China
- U.S.
- Daimler Truck
ALSO READ
Defence stocks drag European shares down after aborted Russian mutiny
European, Australian clubs to scout for Indian women footballers from five-day trial
England coach Sarina Wiegman aiming to add Women's World Cup to European triumph
European shares rise as China optimism lifts miners
The $108 million dollar lady: Klimt portrait sets European auction record