Left Menu

Trinamool Congress leads in West Bengal panchayat polls in early trends

Trinamool Congress has gained early leads in the results of panchayat polls in West Bengal

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:02 IST
Trinamool Congress leads in West Bengal panchayat polls in early trends
Visuals from a counting centre in Birbhum, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress has gained early leads in the results of panchayat polls in West Bengal. The counting began this morning. According to trends and results on State Election Commission site, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won in 942 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 103 seat while Congress has secured 26 seats so far.

The trends show TMC leading in 2590 panchayat seats and BJP in 664. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 47 seats and is leading in 558.

The polling on July 8 saw violence and there was repoll on 696 booths. Votes for the Gram Panchayats are being counted along with that for Zilla Samitis and Zilla Parishads.

Officials said the counting centres will have an adequate deployment of security forces and CCTV cameras have also been installed. Earlier security personnel opened lathi charge to disperse a large number of people who gathered outside a polling station in Howrah. They were reportedly attempting to enter the counting centre.

BJP MLA from Asansol South constituency Agnimitra Paul alleged that there are inputs of BJP counting agents not being allowed at a few counting centres. She also slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress over violence in the panchayat polls.

"...people were murdered in this Panchayat election and our CM & 'Bhaipo' who made tall claims that this will be a peaceful election have not made any statement. There was firing & bombing in my constituency, there was bogus voting. So, we have no expectations with this election...There are inputs of BJP counting agents not being allowed at a few counting centres...I am sitting here and I have received information that they will attack here by this afternoon...," she said. The polls, which were billed as a test of the popularity of the Mamata Banerjee government in light of multiple arrests in connection with the alleged teachers' recruitment scam, saw violence in which at least 10 people were killed.

The panchayat elections were held on July 8 with approximately 5.67 crore voters deciding the fates of 2.06 lakh candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023