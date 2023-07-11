Russia says U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine signal lack of interest in diplomacy - RIA
By announcing plans to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, the United States makes clear that it is not interested in a diplomatic solution, the RIA news agency cited senior Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Tuesday.
Gavrilov also said in comments published on the day of a NATO summit in Lithuania that Europe would be the first to face "catastrophic consequences" if the war escalates.
