Russia says U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine signal lack of interest in diplomacy - RIA

By announcing plans to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, the United States makes clear that it is not interested in a diplomatic solution, the RIA news agency cited senior Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Tuesday.

Gavrilov also said in comments published on the day of a NATO summit in Lithuania that Europe would be the first to face "catastrophic consequences" if the war escalates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)