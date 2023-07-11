NATO allies will send clear and positive message to Ukraine -Stoltenberg

NATO allies will make clear at their summit in Vilnius how Ukraine can become a member of the alliance in the future, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I expect allies will send a clear, united and positive message on the path towards membership for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said as he arrived for the start of a summit with leaders of NATO member countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)