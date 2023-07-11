NATO allies will send clear and positive message to Ukraine -Stoltenberg
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:44 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
NATO allies will make clear at their summit in Vilnius how Ukraine can become a member of the alliance in the future, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"I expect allies will send a clear, united and positive message on the path towards membership for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said as he arrived for the start of a summit with leaders of NATO member countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Vilnius
- NATO
- Stoltenberg
- Jens Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia to provide more armoured vehicles to Ukraine
Australia to provide $74 mln assistance package to Ukraine
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Australia to provide $74 million assistance package to Ukraine
Ukraine says little changes along southern frontline in past week