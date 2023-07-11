Left Menu

SC stays NGT order appointing Delhi LG as chairperson of high-level committee on Yamuna

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointing Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena as the chairperson of a high-level committee on the Yamuna rejuvenation project.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointing Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena as the chairperson of a high-level committee on the Yamuna rejuvenation project. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra issued notice on a plea by the Delhi government challenging the January 9, 2023 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In its plea, the Delhi Government had said that LG's appointment as Chairperson was a "violation of the constitutional scheme of governance" and two Constitution bench orders of Supreme Court passed in 2018 and 2023. In January this year, the NGT had constituted the committee to address the issue of pollution in the Yamuna.

The government has said that the executive powers granted to the LG through the NGT order "encroach upon areas exclusively under the competence of the elected government". It raised strong objections to the executive powers bestowed upon the LG through the NGT order.

The government contended that the issue of pollution in the Yamuna river should be overseen by the elected head of government, the Chief Minister in this case. The order by the NGT came on a petition filed by Ashwani Yadav highlighting the increasing pollution in Yamuna river and failure of authorities to take remedial measures. (ANI)

