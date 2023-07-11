Left Menu

"It's illegal": SC stays third extension of tenure of ED Director SK Mishra

The apex court has stated that Mishra will continue to serve as ED director till July 31.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:47 IST
"It's illegal": SC stays third extension of tenure of ED Director SK Mishra
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put a stay on the Centre's order granting a third extension to Enforcement Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and termed the order as "illegal" The apex court has stated that Mishra will continue to serve as ED director till July 31.

Earlier this May, the SC reserved its order on the various petitions challenging the extension of the tenure of the ED Director. After hearing submissions by all sides, a bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol reserved the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

