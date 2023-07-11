Left Menu

BJP forms 2 fact-finding teams to look into Jain monk, Yuva Brigade member 'murder' cases in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday constituted two fact-finding teams under Nalin Kumar Kateel, party's karnataka unit president and National Secreary CT Ravi, to look into the alleged murder cases of a Jain monk and Yuva Brigade member, in Belagavi and Mysuru districts, respectively.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday constituted two fact-finding teams under Nalin Kumar Kateel, party's karnataka unit president and National Secreary CT Ravi, to look into the alleged murder cases of a Jain monk and Yuva Brigade member, in Belagavi and Mysuru districts, respectively. The BJP in a notification stated that the team led by Kateel will be consisting of 11 members while the one by Ravi will consist of 10 members.

Both the leaders are scheduled to visit their respective districts on Tuesday, they said. Police recovered body parts of the Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja of Chikkodi from a defunct borewell in a field in Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Saturday (July 8).

The murder triggered a political faceoff with the opposition BJP accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics and demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder case. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there is no need for a CBI probe while claiming that few arrests have been made in the case.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi had termed the murder as "highly condemnable." Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the murder of the Jain monk appears to be the "fallout of a personal feud", vowing to take strict action against criminals behind Saturday's murder.

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka MLA Siddu Savadi has alleged that the terrorist organisation ISIS is behind the murder of Jain monk Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj and demanded a CBI probe into the case. Taking to reporters on Monday, the MLA representing assembly Teradal assembly constituency said, "This murder of the Jain monk was committed by ISIS. No Indians can murder anybody in such a brutal manner. The government should consider this case very seriously and it should be handed over to the CBI." (ANI)

