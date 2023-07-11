Hardeep Singh Puri reviews training institutes in urban sector on various parameters

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas today reviewed training institutes in urban sector on various parameters. The Training Institutes were reviewed on various parameters vis. Institutional set-up, current status of Capacity Building & Skill Development, areas of core expertise of the institute, financial sustainability plans, and details of courses that can be made online on iGoT platform for civil servants. The meeting focused on upgrading and strengthening the institutes to meet the "National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions" (NSCSTI) accreditation.

The Minister emphasized that these standards would equip Training Institutions to effectively address the emerging challenges of the 21st century.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) convened a meeting here today to review eight (8) training institutes under the Ministry. The objective of the meeting was to assess the current capacity of these institutes and align them with the overall objectives of Mission Karmayogi. The meeting was chaired by the Minister Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep S Puri, and was attended by Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, HUA, Shri Praveen Pardeshi, Member Capacity Building Commission (CBC), heads of 8 training institutes under MoHUA and other officials from the Ministry and CBC.

Mission Karmayogi, a visionary initiative of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, aims to revolutionize and strengthen the capacity building framework within the Indian bureaucracy. It aims to equip civil servants with the necessary skills, knowledge, and mindset to effectively contribute to the nation's development and governance. Mission Karmayogi is committed to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for a reformed civil service essential to meet the aspirations of a rapidly evolving nation.

The importance of continuous improvements and bringing new skills in the training institutes along with aligning them with the evolving needs of the civil servants and the challenges of the modern era were stressed upon. Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, highlighted the importance of elevating the quality and capacity of training delivery across the institutes. He highlighted the need to harmonize training standards for effective skill development.Strengthening these institutes will play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of civil servants and empowering them to effectively serve the nation.

The 8 Training Institutes who participated in the meeting were Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA, Delhi), National CPWD Academy; Ghaziabad, Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES - Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai), The Human Settlement Management Institute (HSMI – HUDCO, Delhi), Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC, Delhi), and Centre for Urban Studies (CUS, IIPA, Delhi).

(With Inputs from PIB)