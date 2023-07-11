Left Menu

One more African cheetah, Tejas, dies in MP's Kuno National Park

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:18 IST
One more African cheetah, Tejas, dies in MP's Kuno National Park
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a senior forest department official said.

The male cheetah, Tejas, was brought to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year.

“Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife J S Chauhan told PTI.

The feline, brought from South Africa as part of the ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023