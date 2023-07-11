India, France talks for engines for next-gen indigenous fighter aircraft, multirole choppers at advanced stage

Amid plans to buy 26 Rafale aircraft and three additional submarines from France, India is also at an advanced stage of discussions with French firms for co-developing engines for fifth-generation fighter and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) being developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Discussions with the French firms are going on for co-developing high powered engines for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft being designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, government sources told ANI.

The Indian aerospace public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is also in talks with French firms for the co-development of an engine for the Indian multirole helicopter being developed by HAL for multiple roles in the above 12-tonne class. The negotiations between the DRDO and French engine maker Safran are also "progressing well" where the deal would be for stronger engines for both the planned versions of the indigenous AMCA aircraft.

The engine on offer by the French is expected to be 100 per cent transfer of technology and may include private-sector participation as well. The specifications of the AMCA are planned in a way that they would require very strong engines.

During the Prime Minister's visit, India and France are also likely to announce collaboration in the field of space and technology. PM Modi will attend Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the guest of honour on July 14. (ANI)

