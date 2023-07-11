Left Menu

India, France talks for engines for next-gen indigenous fighter aircraft, multirole choppers at advanced stage

The negotiations between the DRDO and French engine maker Safran are also “progressing well” where the deal would be for stronger engines for both the planned versions of the indigenous AMCA aircraft

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:26 IST
India, France talks for engines for next-gen indigenous fighter aircraft, multirole choppers at advanced stage
Advance Medium Combat Aircraft model (File Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid plans to buy 26 Rafale aircraft and three additional submarines from France, India is also at an advanced stage of discussions with French firms for co-developing engines for fifth-generation fighter and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) being developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Discussions with the French firms are going on for co-developing high powered engines for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft being designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, government sources told ANI.

The Indian aerospace public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is also in talks with French firms for the co-development of an engine for the Indian multirole helicopter being developed by HAL for multiple roles in the above 12-tonne class. The negotiations between the DRDO and French engine maker Safran are also "progressing well" where the deal would be for stronger engines for both the planned versions of the indigenous AMCA aircraft.

The engine on offer by the French is expected to be 100 per cent transfer of technology and may include private-sector participation as well. The specifications of the AMCA are planned in a way that they would require very strong engines.

During the Prime Minister's visit, India and France are also likely to announce collaboration in the field of space and technology. PM Modi will attend Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the guest of honour on July 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023