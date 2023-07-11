Left Menu

"Big setback": AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj after SC calls extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure "illegal"

"This is a big setback for the government. The head of a powerful agency like the ED has been declared illegal. The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the SC verdict," Bhardwaj said.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:45 IST
"Big setback": AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj after SC calls extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure "illegal"
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said that it is a "big setback" for the government that the extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been declared illegal by the Supreme Court. "This is a big setback for the government. The head of a powerful agency like the ED has been declared illegal. The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the SC verdict," Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the apex court's verdict is a "slap" on the government's face. "This is a slap on the government's face. The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the Supreme Court verdict," Venugopal said while talking to ANI.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the extension of the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra was illegal and he would continue to serve in the post till July 31, 2023. However, it rejected the plea to the extent of challenging the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act (CVC) and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPEA). The court made it clear that it rejects the plea to the extent of challenging the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol passed the order on various petitions challenging the extension of the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. "The challenge to Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act, 2021 as well as to the fundamental (Amendment) Rules, 2021 is rejected and the writ petitions are dismissed to that extent," the court said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023