US judge rules Microsoft deal to buy Activision can go forward
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:52 IST
A U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday that Microsoft may go forward with its planned acquisition of blockbuster videogame maker Activision Blizzard, turning aside antitrust enforcers' request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily stop the $69 billion deal.
