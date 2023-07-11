Tennis-Top seed Swiatek beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Svitolina

World number one Iga Swiatek was beaten 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 in the Wimbledon quarter-finals by Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina on Tuesday.

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last October, reached the semi-finals of the grasscourt major for the second time in four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)