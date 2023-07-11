Tennis-Top seed Swiatek beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Svitolina
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:01 IST
World number one Iga Swiatek was beaten 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 in the Wimbledon quarter-finals by Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina on Tuesday.
Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last October, reached the semi-finals of the grasscourt major for the second time in four years.
