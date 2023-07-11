Punjab initiates large-scale relief work for flood-affected areas

Punjab government on Tuesday said that relief work has been accelerated in the flood-affected areas of the state. Effective efforts are being made to protect the lives and property of the people as well as to protect the livestock, informed Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

A spokesperson informed that Medicines worth Rs 50,000 per district have been purchased and distributed at tehsil headquarters to Senior Veterinary officers. SVOs have issued the medicines to the teams in affected areas. Rs 50,000 per district has been released for the purchase of medicines as per their demand in 11 flood-prone districts (Ropar, Patiala, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Taran-taran and Sangrur).

Apart from this, Rapid response teams of Veterinarians and staff have been constituted and deployed in flood affected areas. Feed suppliers have been put on standby, if required. The spokesperson said, "Health department has also released a grant of Rs 12.5 lakhs in district hospitals to cater their emergency needs so that they can smoothly carry out flood relief operations and stock the medicines if required. Apart from this, Rapid Response Teams have been constituted in all the districts and Nodal officers have been appointed to personally supervise the ongoing flood relief operations. Control Rooms are also established along with the operational phone number at the district headquarters."

Permanent medical camps have been established at areas highly affected by floods. The Civil Surgeon and Rapid Response Teams have been keeping a close liaison with the district administration to carry out activities at high-risk villages and the population affected by floods. Larvicides will be sprayed for the prevention of outbreaks of vector-borne and water-borne diseases once the water starts receding. Districts are already equipped with larvicides, adulticides, and pumps. More than 7500 health staff pressed in flood affected areas.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Chandigarh, in a press note, said that for the purpose of repair and maintenance (due to heavy rain), the Chandigarh Bird Park is temporarily closed for public visit from July 12 to 16, 2023. Earlier, Revenue Department released Rs 33.50 crore to all Deputy Commissioners to deal with the flood situation

The spokesperson said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already announced that the Punjab government will help the affected people in every way in this difficult time. He further informed that to make the relief operations more effective, 14 teams of NDRF and 2 teams of SDRF (Jalandhar and Kapurthala) are working tirelessly in the flood-affected areas. Among them, 3 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Mohali, 5 in Rupnagar, 2 in Patiala, 1 each in Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, and SBS Nagar. Apart from this, 3 teams have been put on alert. More than 9000 people evacuated safely till last night.

Food supply department is distributing dry ration packets consisting of Glucose Biscuits (2 packets), Water bottles (2), Dry Milk Powder (40 gm) or 2 tetra packs of Verka Fino, Bread (1 small loaf), Pinni (2 pieces), Plastic spoon(1), Plastic cup (2) & Candle (1), Matchbox (1) in power cut area in affected districts, namely, Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Roopnagar, Fategarh sahib, Taran taran, Roopnagar, Kapurthala, Nawashahar & Sangrur. A demand of 38,300 packets has been received from the concerned districts in response to which dry food packets are under preparation in bulk quantity at Jalandhar, Mohali, Amritsar, Patiala & Ludhiana at five nodal points in the State, named MARKFED Canneries at Jalandhar (For Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahar Districts), Mohali Milk Plant (For Mohali, Ropar, Fathegarh Sahib Districts), Milk Plant Ludhiana (For Ludhiana, Moga Districts), Milk Plant Patiala (For Patiala, Sangrur Districts), Milk Plant Amritsar (For Amritsar, Tarntaran & Gurdaspur). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)