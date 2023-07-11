Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway reopens for traffic as rains relent

Vehicular traffic movement on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway (National Highway 5) resumed on Tuesday through a single lane, following a landslide, officials said. The Chandigarh-Shimla national highway and the Chandigarh-Manali national highway were shut due to landslides.

Partial connectivity has also been restored on the Manali-Chandigarh highway, which was shut due to a landslide near Six Mile area in Mandi. still remains closed. Hundreds of commuters, including tourists, were stranded in the state's Mandi district as the highway was blocked for hours. Rail traffic on the world heritage site, the Kalka-Shimla track remained suspended today owing to mudslides on tracks following heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku said that partial connectivity of Manali to Chandigarh highway has been restored and over 2500 vehicles of stranded tourists were released from Kullu and Manali via Aut today. "I am personally stationed in Kullu tonight to oversee evacuation and restoration operations," he posted on his official twitter account. "I would like to assure everyone that all the tourists are safe and shall reach their respective destinations by tomorrow evening, provided the weather supports us," he said.

Today was the first day since Friday that there was relief from incessant rains in the State. Chief Minister Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Mandi districts today. The Chief Minister visited various affected areas, including Bhuntar, Sainj, Kasol, Kheerganga and Kullu districts.

"It's been 8 hours that the rains have stopped in Manali. Manali to Kullu one-way traffic movement has also been restored. Over 1000 cars have already left from Manali since this afternoon. I personally visited and met the stranded tourists at Sheila Chowk, Manali," the chief minister said. Mandi is facing a flood-like situation as river Beas has swelled due to incessant rainfall here.

A relief camp has been arranged at Beas Sadan by the Mandi administration. Food, medicines and sleeping facilities are being provided in the relief camp to those people whose houses have been submerged in the Beas river or those who were living in low-lying areas. Locals said, "Our houses were washed away in the water, many people did not have any belongings. Those who live in the lower reaches of Beas river were able to come up safely."

The Panchvakhtra temple faced flash floods on Monday, following incessant rainfall. The flow of the river has decreased in that area and water level has receded near the temple. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.

It has has warned of moderate to heavy rain in various districts of Himachal for the next few days. (ANI)

