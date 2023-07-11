Left Menu

Assam Police seize 2 kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore, nabs one peddlar

A joint operation by a team of STF led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kamrup district police launched an operation based on secret information and intercepted a vehicle at Sonapur area. 

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police and Kamrup police have seized two kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 16 crore and apprehended one drug peddler at Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district. A joint operation by a team of STF led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kamrup district police launched an operation based on secret information and intercepted a vehicle at Sonapur area.

"During search of the vehicle, we found 145 packets of heroin weighing about 2 kg. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16 crore. We also apprehended one drug peddler," Kalyan Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district said. The apprehended drug peddler has been identified as Mofizul Hoque. Further investigation is on.

Earlier on July 7, the Mizoram Range Assam Rifles (East) has recovered imported cigarettes and heroin from Champhai district on Thursday from two different operations, a press release from the Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR) East headquarters read. While 380 cases and 36 cartons of imported cigarettes worth Rs 4.94 crore were recovered from Ruantlang, Champhai, 127.42 grams of heroine (No. 4) worth Rs 89.18 lakhs were recovered from Zokhawthar, Champhai.

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Customs Department Champhai and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai based on specific information, the press statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

