Rajasthan to bring law on social security pension, employment guarantee: CM

With this feeling, in the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, a law will be made regarding social security pension and employment guarantee, the chief minister of the poll-bound state said.With this, a 15 per cent increase every year including the minimum pension amount per month will be ensured.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:46 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Rajasthan government will enact a law on social security pension and employment guarantee in the upcoming Assembly session.

Gehlot said this while addressing the State Level Social Security Pension Scheme beneficiary dialogue programme at the Chief Minister's residence.

He said ''it is our moral responsibility'' to provide relief to the people of the state from inflation and ensure their social security.

''There will be no shortage in providing minimum income and social security to the common man. With this feeling, in the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, a law will be made regarding social security pension and employment guarantee,'' the chief minister of the poll-bound state said.

''With this, a 15 per cent increase every year including the minimum pension amount per month will be ensured. Under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme and the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Rajasthan government will ensure a minimum of 125 days of employment,'' he said.

Gehlot said social security pension is a major part of the social security model of the Rajasthan government. ''Pension is an honour. Therefore, the state government is making all possible efforts to provide social and economic support''.

He said food security, information, employment and education were guaranteed to the people under the leadership of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Now, the present central government should also make a uniform social security law in the whole country so that the needy get help, Gehlot added.

The chief minister transferred more than Rs 1,005.41 crore in the bank accounts of 51.21 lakh pensioners of the state. The beneficiaries received an increased pension amount (minimum Rs 1,000) for the month of May-June through Direct Benefit Transfer in the State Level Social Security Pension Scheme Beneficiary Dialogue programme at the Chief Minister's residence.

Gehlot said that in the first phase, smartphones will be distributed to 40 lakh women with internet facility for three years from this month itself.

''Along with this, the distribution of ration packets will also be started soon under the Chief Minister's Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme,'' he said.

The chief minister said ''Rajasthan will become one of the leading states of the country by the year 2030 due to all-round development in every field including medical, education and employment''.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tikaram Jully said in the programme that the needy are living with self-respect after getting a social security pension. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said the pension amount of about 68 lakh people below the age of 75 years has been increased in the state.

