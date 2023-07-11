Left Menu

Telangana: BRS, Cong in war of words over farmers' free power scheme

Dismissing the allegation made against him by the BRS, Reddy, who is presently in US, in a release said that it was conspiracy by the ruling party to dilute the Satyagraha protest planned to be organised in the state on Wednesday by his party against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Reddy recalled Congress leader Rahul Gandhis recent comments at a public meeting in Telangana that BRS is a B team of BJP.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:53 IST
Telangana: BRS, Cong in war of words over farmers' free power scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BRS and opposition Congress in Telangana were engaged in a war of words on Tuesday over the alleged remarks made by state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy on supply of free power to farmers.

However, Reddy denied making any such comments.

BRS working president and state Minister K T Rama Rao pointed out the alleged comments of Reddy that free power is not required for farmers.

Rao called for protests on Wednesday across the state against the alleged anti-farmer thinking of Congress, according to a release from Rao's office. Dismissing the allegation made against him by the BRS, Reddy, who is presently in US, in a release said that it was conspiracy by the ruling party to dilute the 'Satyagraha' protest planned to be organised in the state on Wednesday by his party against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. He said free power to farmers is a ''patent scheme'' of Congress (as it was started during Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh).

The BRS is only trying to help the BJP by taking up a false issue and spreading a distorted campaign on comments which he never made, the Congress leader said. Reddy recalled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments at a public meeting in Telangana that BRS is a 'B team of BJP'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023