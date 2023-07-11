Supreme Court extends interim bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim bail to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case till further orders. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta while adjourning the matter to September 26, observed that the trial was going on in the case.

"We have perused the Reports dated 30.06.2023 and 07.07.2023 received from the Presiding Officer of the Court at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Post the matter for further consideration on 26.09.2023," the court said adding that interim directions to continue, meanwhile. On January 25, the top court granted interim bail for eight weeks to Ashish Mishra and imposed various conditions. Later it was extended time to time.

The Supreme Court had directed to Ashish Mishra that during the period of his interim bail of eight weeks, he shall not stay in the State of Uttar Pradesh or in NCT of Delhi. The top court had also directed Ashish Mishra to inform to concerned court about his location. The Supreme Court had also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and trying to delay the trial may lead to cancellation of his bail. The court has also directed Mishra to mark his attendance in the concerned police station of his location.

The court also extended the benefit of interim bail to the other four co-accused in the case by using his suo motu power. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, moved Supreme Court challenging Allahabad High Court which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

On July 26, 2022 the Allahabad High Court denied bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The bail was rejected by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. The said order is challenged by Ashish Mishra in the Supreme Court filed through advocate on record T Mahipal. Mishra is facing a case of murder for the incident that took place on October 3, 2021, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022. Mishra, again moved to the High Court as the Court’s earlier order was set aside by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and had ordered fresh consideration of his bail plea.

The top court earlier had set aside the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, and remitted the matter back to the High Court. The top court had said that the order of the Allahabad High Court cannot be sustained and had to be set aside and the bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled. The Court had directed Ashish Mishra to surrender within a week. Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra. The top court cancelled the bail plea of Mishra.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)