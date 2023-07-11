Canada launches probe into allegations of forced labor in supply chains of Nike, Dynasty Gold

Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Tuesday launched separate investigations into Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold to probe allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.

"I have decided to launch investigations into these complaints in order to get the facts and recommend the appropriate actions," Ombudsperson Sheri Meyerhoffer said in a statement.

