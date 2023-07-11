Left Menu

Haryana CM meets PM Modi, discusses preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Khattar who met PM Modi on Tuesday in the national capital said that they had a discussion on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:18 IST
Haryana CM meets PM Modi, discusses preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Haryana CM meets PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay some foundation stones in the state. Khattar who met PM Modi on Tuesday in the national capital said that they had a discussion on the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I met PM Modi today and asked him for his time so that he can do a big program in Haryana and lay some foundation stones during that time. We also discussed preparations for the Lok Sabha elections," Khattar told reporters after meeting PM Modi. Khattar further said that he has also apprised the PM of the situation of the state during the rain.

"It's raining heavily in Haryana, but due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the flow of water has increased here, about which I have informed the PM. We have not suffered as much damage as in Himachal Pradesh," he added. In Haryana, the weather remained clear at most places on Tuesday in the region, bringing much succour to the people who were busy salvaging whatever was left from the wreckage.

The incessant downpour inundated homes and caused extensive damage to crops and vegetables in many districts. Ambala, Patiala, and Rupnagar, the worst-hit of the lot, remained water-logged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023