BSF thwarts smuggling bid along India-Bangladesh border, recovers gold worth Rs 70 lakh 

The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a significant milestone in the efforts against trans-border smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh International border and recovered gold worth Rs 70 lakhs, the officials said on Tuesday. "The seized gold weighs approximately 1165 grams and 705 milligrams, with an estimated value of Rs 70,44,325. The disposal of seized gold has been done as per procedure, the BSF release said.

"On July 10, 2023, the BSF received specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of gold within the area of responsibility of 69 Bn BSF at BOP B N Das Para. Promptly acting on the information, BSF troops were alerted and deployed at the location carrying out a special operation and recovering four packets suspected to be gold biscuits," it stated. This successful operation underscores the BSF's relentless efforts to maintain the security and integrity of the India-Bangladesh International border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)