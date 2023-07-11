Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual: Delhi LG Saxena after visiting Yamuna Bazar area

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on Tuesday said that waterlogging has become a yearly ritual in the national capital after visiting Yamuna Bazar area. Delhi LG VK Saxena said, "...Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning is not done, and drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these things which have been not done for years, waterlogging occurs. Desilting of Yamuna should be done regularly. Najafgarh drain desilting should be done regularly. I will try to see to it that attention is paid to all this so that people don't have to face this...Nature doesn't inform us in advance, we have to be prepared for it."

Earlier today, people were seen wading through water in the Yamuna Bazar area near Old Yamuna Bridge. The area is flooded due to a rise in the water level of River Yamuna. Meanwhile, the rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was temporarily suspended on Tuesday as the water level crossed Yamuna's danger mark due to heavy downpour in Delhi over the past few days.

The water level in Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, Central Water Commission today. The officials said high flood level is 207.49 metres."The water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark of 205.33 mtr, touching 206.24 mtr; the high flood level is--207.49 mtr," Central Water Commission said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is in alert mode and that is fully prepared to control the situation. Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt, especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, has thrown normal life out of gear. (ANI)

