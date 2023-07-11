CISF restores bag containing cash to rightful owner at Jhandewalan Metro Station
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday restored a bag containing cash amount of Rs 1,59,000 to the rightful owner at Jhandewalan Metro Station.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday restored a bag containing cash amount of Rs 1,59,000 to the rightful owner at Jhandewalan Metro Station. At about 2153 hrs, while performing duty at Jhandewalan metro station, CISF shift I/C noticed an unattended bag lying near the south side of the customer care counter.
Immediately, he made the necessary announcements, but no one came forward to claim the bag. "Subsequently, the bag was checked from a security point of view. After ascertaining that there was no dangerous/hazardous item inside the bag, it was opened," said an official statement by CISF.
The CISF further claimed that on opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1,59,000, one mobile phone, charger, and two passports were found inside the bag. The bag with cash and other items were deposited with the Station Controller and the announcement was made at the station and nearby stations in this regard.
Later, two female passengers identified as Retu and Techar Dywi both Myanmar nationals came at the security point and claimed the bag. After proper verification, the bag was restored to them. (ANI)
