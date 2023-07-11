Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Jhabua SDM arrested for sexually harassing minor girls at government-run hostel

According Jhabua SP Agam Jain, the case against Jha has been registered under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), Pocso Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Madhya Pradesh: Jhabua SDM arrested for sexually harassing minor girls at government-run hostel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing tribal minors at a state-run girls' hostel. The accused identified as Sunil Kumar Jha has been suspended. SDM Sunil Kumar Jha allegedly sexually harassed the girls when he went to inspect the hostel.

According to Jhabua SP Agam Jain, the case against Jha has been registered under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), Pocso Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "SDM Jha arrived at the hostel on Sunday for a surprise inspection and asked her to remain outside the rooms while he went in to speak with the girls," Jain said.

He further said that the case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the principal. The accused was later produced before the court and was sent to jail. (ANI)

